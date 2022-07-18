Contact Us
Police ID 48-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Dorchester

Josh Lanier
Boston Police Department
Boston Police say they've identified the 48-year-old man who was stabbed to death over the weekend. 

Urvin Gerald, of Dorchester, was found bleeding out on the ground in the area of 110 Harvard Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, police said. Responders rushed him to a local hospital, where he died of his wounds. 

Police are still investigating the attack and ask anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

