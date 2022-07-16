Contact Us
Man Stabbed To Death In Dorchester; Police Investigating

Authorities are investigation after a man was found stabbed to death in a Boston neighborhood overnight on Saturday, July 16. 

Police responded to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 110 Harvard Street in Dorchester just after 1 a.m., Boston Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police at (617) 343-4470. 

Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.