Police Help Family After Boston 11-Year-Old Breaks Into 7-Eleven For Food

David Cifarelli
The 7-Eleven located at 473 West Broadway in South Boston
The 7-Eleven located at 473 West Broadway in South Boston Photo Credit: Google Maps

An 11-year-old boy and his family are getting the proper help they need after he was caught trying to steal food from a Boston store, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven located at 473 West Broadway Street in South Boston around 4:11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, Boston Police said.

Upon arrival, the boy told officers he used a hammer to break into the store and "get something to eat." While they did not find any food on the boy, officers contacted his parents who then applied for the appropriate social services.  

