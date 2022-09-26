No Bail For Man Accused Of Posing As Uber Driver To Rape Boston Women: DA

A man accused of attacking women who got into his car for a ride share will be held in jail without bail, a judge ruled on Monday, Sept. 26.

William Mancortes, 43, of Hyde Park, is charged with two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault and battery will remain in jail pending a dangerousness hearing later this week, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced.

The charges stem from three alleged attacks in 2017 downtown Boston, police said. Prosecutors accuse Mancortes of lurking around dorms and bars to hunt for drunk women who were alone. Investigators said they matched his DNA to the rape kits officers took in this case after police added his genetic code to a database last year.

“These were calculated assaults targeting vulnerable young women who had every reason to believe they were entering a safe vehicle that would deliver them home," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. "Instead, they were victimized by a person who preyed on their trust and vulnerability."

A spokesperson for Uber told WCVB that the company worked with investigators in the case.

“These allegations are atrocious, and the suspect was banned from the Uber platform years ago," they said. "We take reports of this nature very seriously and cooperated with law enforcement on their investigation."

Police have charged Mancortes with six sexual assaults, authorities said, that includes three in Boston and three others in Quincy. All of the alleged assaults happened in 2017.

Mancortes also pleaded guilty in June to assault and battery on a child under 14 after he admitted to kissing a 13-year-old girl and exposing himself while she played outside of a house in Hyde Park in 2020.

