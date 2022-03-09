Neighbor Rescues Mother, Children From 3-Alarm Boston Fire That Displaced 9

A heroic neighbor helped save a mother and her two children who were trapped inside a burning Boston home that was destroyed by at three-alarm fire, authorities said.

The fire started at 10-12 Delford Street in Roslindale around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Responding crews found people were trapped inside the two-story building, that was quickly going up in flames.

A next door neighbor helped the mother and children to safety by putting a mattress on the ground for them to jump on, Boston Fire said. The neighbor also caught the mother's 5-year-old who she dropped out the window.

The fire was strong enough to rise through both floors of the building and rip through the roof. The residual heat from the blaze was enough to melt the siding of a neighboring building, Boston Fire said.

In total, five adults and four children were displaced by the fire. The damage was estimated at $1 million, Boston Fire said.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced find a new place to live. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

