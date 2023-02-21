'My Everything': Friends Say About Woman Killed In Weekend Boston Shooting

Police have identified a woman who died in one of two back-to-back fatal shootings in Boston over Presidents' Day weekend as 32-year-old Diva Ayuso of Sharon.

Ayuso was killed in the shooting that happened at 15 Fermoy Heights in Dorchester around 8:46 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, Boston Police report. This came the same day as another fatal shooting at 58 Tremont Street in the South End/Lower Roxbury. around 11:34 p.m, police said.

"Words cannot describe how I’m feeling right now. You are my everything, my blood, my cousin, my sister, and my partner in crime," Ayuso's friend wrote on Facebook. "I love you so much and will miss you like crazy. You will always be in my heart."

"I can't believe you're no longer here. This one hurts a lot. I will always love you like a sister," another friend wrote. "Thank you for being there for my sister and always having her back."

So far no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

