Mass Former Fed-Ex Driver Stole Guns From Packages, Illegally Sold Them: Feds

Federal investigators arrested a 39-year-old man after they accused him of stealing three shipments of guns and trying to sell them. Photo Credit: Allison Barnett via PIxabay

A 39-year-old Middleborough man stole three shipments of guns while he worked as a Fed-Ex  delivery driver and tried to sell them on the black market, the Department of Justice said. 

Frank P. O’Toole was arrested on Friday, Aug. 12, and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts said. 

Investigators said that from October 2021 through June, O'Toole stole three packages meant for gun sellers that had firearms insidee. He then tried to flip them on the black market, the U.S. Attorney said. But his buyers were actually undercover agents, authorities continued. 

O'Toole lost his job and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted, officials said. 

