Man Nabbed For Boston Bus Shooting That Sent 60-Year-Old Woman To Hospital

A 33-year-old man from Boston has been arrested for allegedly shooting an older woman on an MBTA bus in South Boston last week.

Dason Alves, of Dorchester, is facing several charges for the shooting that happened onboard a bus outside of Andrew Station in Boston around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, TPD said on Twitter.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WBZ-TV reports.

Authorities believe the shooting could have been accidental, the outlet added. Alves, who was arrested a week later, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and numerous other firearm related charges, TPD said.

