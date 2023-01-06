Contact Us
Man Nabbed For Boston Bus Shooting That Sent 60-Year-Old Woman To Hospital

David Cifarelli
Transit Police are looking to identify this man after a woman was shot on a bus outside Andrew Station in South Boston on Friday evening
A 33-year-old man from Boston has been arrested for allegedly shooting an older woman on an MBTA bus in South Boston last week

Dason Alves, of Dorchester, is facing several charges for the shooting that happened onboard a bus outside of Andrew Station in Boston around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, TPD said on Twitter.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WBZ-TV reports.

Authorities believe the shooting could have been accidental, the outlet added. Alves, who was arrested a week later, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and numerous other firearm related charges, TPD said. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.