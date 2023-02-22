Man Killed In 3rd Fatal Boston Shooting In 4 Days; 7th Homicide Overall

A man has died in the third fatal shooting in Boston reported within the past four days, according to police statistics.

Officers responded to the shooting at 59 Wilrose Street in Dorchester around 7:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, Boston Police report. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on scene while the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The man's identity has yet to be released.

This comes after two people were killed in back-to-back shootings in Dorchester and Roxbury on Saturday, as previously reported by Daily Voice. One of the victims of those shootings was later identified as 32-year-old Diva Ayuso of Sharon.

The Wilrose Street homicide also marks the seventh fatal shooting in Boston in 2023, according to data provided by Boston Police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

