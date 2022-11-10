ID Released For Man Fatally Shot In Broad Daylight Near Dorchester Non-Profit

Boston Police have identified the man fatally shot in broad daylight near a local non-profit organization as 35-year-old Elijah Pinckney, of Dorchester.

Pinckney was shot in the area of Harvard and Paxton Streets around 1:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Boston Police report.

This is within spitting distance of Sportsman Tennis and Enrichment Center, located in Harambee Park in Dorchester.

Pinckney was pronounced dead on scene, police said. The shooting closed off as a result, WBZ-TV's Jordyn Jagolinzer reports.

"This is another unfortunate incident," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said regarding the shooting. "We simply have too many guns and we have gun violence that impacts our communities in tragic and unforeseen ways."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.