Ghost Gun Bust Leads Investigators To Dorchester Man's 'Frightening' Arsenal: DA

Investigators said they found a stash of guns, armor, and ammunition at an apartment in Boston after they arrested a man late last week on charges of having a pistol police couldn't trace, authorities said.

Jhovanni Jackson, 23, faces multiple weapons and ammunition charges after police searched his home this weekend and found the guns and armor, the Suffolk County District Attorney. A judge ordered him held on Monday on a $100,000 bond. Jackson must forfeit his passport and remain confined to his home if he bonds out.

Boston police said they arrested Jackson after a brief struggle on Friday, Dec. 2, and found a 9mm ghost gun — an untraceable weapon with no serial number — and 15 rounds of ammunition on him. Investigators received a search warrant for his Alexander Street apartment that they executed on Sunday.

Police found a 31-round 9mm magazine, a 12-gauge shotgun, a bulletproof vest, a silencer, several different types of bullets, and more than 30 shotgun shells, the prosecutor said.

"The weaponry and accessories here are frightening," said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. "This is the type of firepower that conjures up nightmarish imagery of urban warfare."

