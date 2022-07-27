Fentanyl Found On Dorchester Man Who Threatened To Attack People With Machete

A 49-year-old Boston man should have probably cleaned out his car after police say he pulled a machete on multiple people Tuesday, July 26.

Jorge Gonzalez of Dorchester reportedly pulled the weapon during separate arguments that morning before speeding off in his car, Boston police said. Later that day, an officer spotted the vehicle in the area of Columbia Road around 1 p.m.

Boston police pulled the car over and held the driver while the people could tell if it was the same man who'd pulled the black machete. It was, Boston police said.

As they arrested Gonzalez, officers found 24 grams of fentanyl, police said, along with a black machete in the car.

Officials charged Gonzalez with assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, and trafficking class A drugs, police said.

