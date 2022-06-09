Fatal Construction Accident Reported In Boston's Seaport District

One person has died and another is injured following an early morning construction accident in Boston, Boston EMS confirms to Daily Voice.

The fatal accident reportedly happened on in the Seaport District on Northern Avenue near the District Hall building after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, WCVB reports.

"Photos from the scene of the accident showed a truck surrounded by police tape with a pile of granite on the ground beside it," NBC Boston reports.

The victim's name was not released and the injured individual was "transported by basic life support ambulance to an area hospital," Boston EMS said. No other information was provided.

