East Boston Man Punched Woman, Bit Her Child During Revere Attack: DA

Josh Lanier
Revere Police
Revere Police Photo Credit: Revere Police Department

A 32-year-old Boston man punched a woman in the face and then bit her child during an attack earlier this month in Revere, authorities said. 

Anthony Scarcella is charged with assault, assault and battery, and assault and battery on a child causing injury, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. A judge ordered him to stay away from the alleged victims in the case and wear a GPS monitor. Scarcella was on bail for another charge, though officials did not say what it was.

A woman called Revere Police to a house on Highland Street on Sept. 3 after she said Scarcella punched her in the mouth and on the forearm, the prosecutor said. He also tried to hit one of her children but missed, so he reportedly bit them on the hand instead. Officers who responded said the woman had red marks on her mouth and arm, and the child had a bite mark on their hand. 

Responders took them to an area hospital for treatment. 

It's unclear what started the fight or Scarcella's relationship with the family. 

