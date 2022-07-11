Drugs, Gun Arrest In Chelsea As Police Increase Patrols In One Neighborhood

Chelsea police have increased their presence around Congress, Shawmut, and Maverick streets as officers have noticed an uptick in drug crimes there. Investigators arrested a 37-year-old man on drug and gun charges over the weekend.

Ramon Valdez was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 6, after police spotted him making "illegal transactions" around 9 p.m., Chelsea police said. When officers went to handcuff him, Valdez fought back. Officers said they found a handgun strapped to his chest during the struggle.

Police eventually were able to arrest him, and Valdez now faces several firearms and drug charges, including trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, Chelsea police said.

