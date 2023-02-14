Double Dorchester Shooting Claims Man's Life, Sends Other To Hospital: Police

One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a double shooting in Boston, authorities said.

Police responded to a call for two people shot in the area of 21 Dewey Street in Dorchester around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, according to Boston Police. Upon arrival, officers found tow adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to local hospitals where one was pronounced dead. The other remains in critical condition, police said. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.