Dorchester Man Arrested Selling Heroin At Downtown Crossing Macy's: Police

Police arrested a 29-year-old Dorchester man for selling heroin at a Macy's in Boston last week, authorities said.

Edison Arias, 29, was arraigned on Monday on charges of trafficking heroin under 200 grams, distribution of a Class A substance, and theft under $1,200, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Security at the Macy's in Downtown Crossing called police on Friday, July 22, after they said they spotted Arias selling drugs and trying to steal a shirt and called police, the district attorney said. Boston Police said they found 118 grams of heroin, cash, and two cell phones when they searched him.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.