Firefighters battled a three-story house fire in the Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon, Sept. 19, the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

Officials said the three-alarm fire began around 5 p.m. at the 9 Forest Street home in Nubian Square. Firefighters were able to knock it back by 5:45 p.m.

Fire officials have not released any information on injuries or the home's occupants.

