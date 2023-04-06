Date From Hell: Man Tried To Extort His Massachusetts Matches For Cash

Contact Us
A 27-year-old Baltimore man is accused of secretly filming his dates using drugs or having sex with him and threatened to send the videos to their families or employers if they didn't pay up, federal prosecutors said.
Dating is hard, but a Baltimore man made it criminally difficult for several women in Massachusetts when he allegedly extorted them following their rendezvous, officials said. 

Brandon D. Kane, 27, of Baltimore, is charged with making extortionate threats in interstate commerce, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. 

Kane is accused of matching with women in Eastern Massachusetts on various dating apps, and during their dates, he would secretly film them using drugs or having sex with him, the prosecutor said. He'd then threaten to send those videos to their family members or bosses if they didn't pay him cash. 

Kane faces up to two years in prison and a potential $250,000 fine if convicted. 

