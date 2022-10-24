Canadian Man Called Bomb Threats To Boston Children's Hospital, Others: FBI

Boston and federal officials say they've arrested a 42-year-old Canadian man who is responsible for several bomb threats last month, authorities said on Monday, Oct. 24.

Joshua Kimble, of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, is charged with 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of false information, and a charge of failing to comply with a probation officer, Boston police said. Police arrested him last month, and he is being held in Canada. It's unclear when he'll be sent to the US to stand trial.

Authorities said Kimble made a bomb threat to the Children's Hospital on Sept. 9 and made others to the Prudential Center, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Public Library in the following days.

Kimble's alleged threat to the Children's Hospital came while doctors and administrators were besieged by attacks after an online campaign claimed they performed elective gender reassignment surgeries on minors. Something the hospital says is not true.

The hoax threat was the second in two weeks for the hospital.

A 2021 article about Kimble said he suffers from schizophrenia, and a Canadian court ruled he wasn't criminally responsible for several bomb threats he reportedly made to a Niagra police official, hotels, schools, libraries, and others.

