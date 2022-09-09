Boston Police Responding to Another Bomb Threat At Children's Hospital: Report

The Boston Children's Hospital has received another bomb threat — the second one in two weeks.

NECN reported that someone called in the threat on just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. Police were at the Longwood Avenue hospital investigating the report. Officials have not released any further details about the threat.

Someone phoned in a bomb threat on Aug. 30, which forced police to lockdown the facility as bomb-sniffing dogs and explosive technicians scoured the building. It was a hoax.

Boston Children's Hospital has been under attack recently because of an online misinformation campaign that claimed doctors at the facility were performing elective gender-reassignment surgeries on underaged children.

Hospital administrators said doctors and staff have been the target of increased harassment over the past month because of it.

