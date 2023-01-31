Boston Teen Charged With Triple Stabbing In Dorchester: DA

An 18-year-old Boston high school student was arrested and charged with a triple stabbing on Monday, Jan. 30, outside TechBoston Academy in Dorchester, authorities said.

Deinte Wall, of Dorchester, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and ordered held on a $5,000 bail, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced. A judge ordered him to have no contact with his co-defendant, an unnamed minor, or the victims in the case.

Boston police were called to reports of a fight at a basketball court near the intersection of Washington and Armandine streets just before 2:45 p.m. Officers said one of the men had a large blood stain on his back, and he told them that "Deonite," a 12th-grade student at the school, had done it, the prosecutor said. Investigators found two other victims who'd been slashed as well.

Officers found Wall near Ashmont Street and Ashmont Station, and he matched the students' description of the stabber, officials said. Though, Wall said he'd been in a fight but denied having a knife.

Police arrested an unnamed minor after they spotted him on surveillance camera footage of the fight. He told officers that Wall had "slashed" multiple people in the fight, prosecutors said.

The stabbings follow the shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Mattapan. Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said violence against children and young adults “transcends the immediate victims and inflicts injuries on all of us, all of our neighborhoods, and all of our communities.

“These are lives that are cruelly ended, as in Tyler’s case, or forever altered, either through injuries, psychological trauma, involvement in the court and corrections system, or, for survivors of homicide victims, endless and crushing grief," he said in a statement. "Our society must never grow detached from the unending repercussions of these tragedies."

