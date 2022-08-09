Boston Police Seeking Scammer Who Stole Over $13,000 From 79-Year-Old Man

Boston Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect's car who apparently scammed a 79-year-old man out of $13,500 dollars.

The man told police that someone called him saying his needed to be bailed out of jail grandson following an incident with a woman who was seriously injured, police said. A second person, claiming to be a public defender, reiterated the situation and said bail bondsman could meet the and pick up the money.

The trade-off was arranged in the Longwood area because the man said he needed to bring a family member to the hospital. That's where he met an unknown Black male, driving a white Nissan four-door sedan, and handed him the $13,500 in cash around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, police said.

Later the man got another call from the alleged attorney saying the female involved in the incident was pregnant and lost her baby, police said. They tried raising the grandson's bail to $15,000, but the man got suspicious and learned that his grandson was at school.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident are asked to contact Boston Police at 617-343-4275.

This marks the second occasion this week involving an elderly person being scammed, so Boston police are urging people to stay on high alert of potential scammers.

Anyone who believes they may have been involved in a similar scam are asked to:

Contact police immediately.

Attempt to contact the person involved through your normal channels of communication to confirm their wellbeing.

Ask the caller for specific information about where the family member is located.

Have the caller physically describe the family member to see if the caller can provide some level of detail that could help confirm or dispel the claim.

Note the phone number where the call or text originated and report the incident to the Boston Police Department or your local area police immediately.

Victims are also encouraged to report any Phone/Internet Fraud Scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at 1(877) FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357), 1-866-653-4261 or online.

