Police & Fire

Boston Man Wanted For Assaulting Officer Caught Attacking Man With Shoe

David Cifarelli
Back Bay Station
Back Bay Station Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Mattapan man, wanted for assaulting a police officer, was arrested after he attacked another man at an MBTA station with his own shoe, authorities said. 

Police responded to a report of an assault at Back Bay Station around 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, Transit Police said. Upon arrival, a 58-year-old male victim told officers that another man, later identified as Oscar Lye, punched him in the face without being provoked. 

As the victim fell back, Lye apparently grabbed one of the man's shoes and started hitting him with it. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result, police said.

When the victim identified Lyle as his assailant, officers discovered Lyle was wanted on several warrants, including assault and battery on a police officer. Lyle was arrested and transported to TPD headquarters for the arrest booking process.  

