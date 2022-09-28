Boston Man Gets 8 Years In Prison For Brockton Armed Robbery: Feds

A 27-year-old Brockton man who pleaded guilty to taking part in an armed robbery that involved a high-speed police chase and shots fired at officers will serve eight years in prison, prosecutors said.

Dennis Martin is the fourth and final suspect in a 2019 robbery of a T-Mobile store in Brockton, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing, using, and carrying a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the prosecutor said.

Authorities said Martin, Stephan Rosser-Stewart, Darius Carter, and Diovanni Carter entered the Belmont Street store on a cold January afternoon, pointed semi-automatic guns at the manager, and demanded money. They stole $25,000 in cash and electronics before speeding away in a getaway car, officials said.

Police were quick on the scene and picked up the chase. Diovanni Carter, who was behind the wheel, led officers through residential streets at speeds over 70 miles per hour and ordered them to shoot at the patrol cruisers as they tried to get away, the prosecutor said. Rosser-Stewart and Darius Carter fired eight rounds, but no one was hurt, officials continued. The chase ended when they crashed into something on the road.

A judge sentenced Rosser-Stewart to 16 years in prison, Darius Carter will serve 14 years, and Diovanni Carter got 22 years behind bars in the case, officials said.

Martin has a previous conviction for armed robbery, authorities said.

