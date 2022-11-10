Boston Man Fired Gun Repeatedly During Daylight Armed Robbery: Police

Police arrested a Boston after they said he fired multiple shots during an armed robbery during broad daylight on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester, faces armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed with intent to rob, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, Boston police said.

Investigators said Coburn approached a couple around 10 a.m. near 4374 Washington Street and demanded cash and jewelry. Surveillance video shows the victim and Coburn fighting over the gun when two rounds were fired. Luckily, no one was injured, police said.

Coburn ran away without their money or jewelry. Police found him in Dorchester around 1 p.m., where they arrested him.

