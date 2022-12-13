Boston Man Convicted With 'Breaking Bad' Quality Meth Gets Nearly 10 Years: Feds

A 33-year-old Boston man who police arrested with pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamines in a hotel room was sentenced to nearly a decade behind bars, federal authorities said.

Daniel Lennon pleaded guilty over the summer to one count of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. A judge gave him 118 months in prison on Monday, Dec. 12.

The DEA became aware of Lennon after someone arrested on charges of buying drugs approached agents in an attempt to get leniency on their case, reports at the time said. The suspect told federal investigators that he sold up to 12 pounds of meth a week along with other narcotics, UniversalHub reported from court documents. That suspect connected undercover agents with Lennon.

Investigators made three undercover buys from Lennon in January and February 2021. The quality of the meth on each purchase was 95 percent, 100 percent, and 87 percent. The Blue Sky brand of meth on the AMC hit "Breaking Bad" ranged from the mid to upper 90 percent purity range depending on the cook.

DEA agents arrested Lennon at the DoubleTree Hotel in Allston in February 2021, the US Attorney said. Officers found 400 grams of fentanyl and its analog (8.8 pounds), 500 grams of meth (nearly 10 pounds), 40 grams of cocaine, and $16,740 in cash in his room, federal investigators said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.