Boston Logan Airport On Pace To Set Record For Number Of Guns Seized

The Transportation Safety Administration announced this week that security officers seized a loaded 9mm handgun from a woman attempting to board a flight at Logan International Airport. That seizure marks a dubious distinction for the airport as it ties it for the most firearms found in a year, and there are still three months left in 2022.

The woman, a petty officer in the US Coast Guard, had stored the pistol in a diaper bag, where agents as she went through a security checkpoint on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the TSA said. Massachusetts State Police took the weapon and issued her a summons to appear in court, but she was allowed to board her flight to Dallas.

That was the 20th gun agents seized this year, which ties the record high set in 2018. Agents found 18 firearms last year, 11 in 2020, and 18 in 2019,

"Even if you have a valid permit to carry, there are proper procedures passengers still have to follow in order to travel with a firearm,” said Bob Allison, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts. “Carelessly traveling with a loaded firearm is dangerous and a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search. Gun owners need to ensure they know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport.”

It's been an eventful year for security screeners at Logan. Last month, a man – who was possibly a ninja – attempted to board a plane with knives, throwing stars, and several other ancient weapons.

If you plan to travel with a weapon, the TSA has posted the rules and regulations on how to do so legally on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.