Man Tried To Board Plane At Logan Airport Geared For Ancient War: TSA

A man tried to board a plane at Logan International Airport earlier this week with more than ten edged weapons in his carry-on luggage, the TSA said.

The agency tweeted a photo of the items they found during a search on Sunday, Aug. 21. They included an arrowhead, two daggers, and nine throwing stars.

The man told TSA Agents that he meant to put the items in his checked bag and made a mistake. Massachusetts State Troopers took him back to the ticket counter so he could correct that and check his ancient armaments.

This is the second time this month that someone tried to get a weapon onto a plane at Logan, the TSA said.

Agents found a loaded .9mm handgun in a man's backpack at a Delta security checkpoint on Aug. 3, the TSA said. Troopers confiscated the weapon. It doesn't appear that man intended any harm by trying to bring the gun on the flight.

TSA said agents found 16 firearms at Logan Airport this year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.