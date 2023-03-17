Boston Car Thieves Slap On New License Plates, Caught With Stun Gun In Fanny Pack: Police

A pair of car thieves were arrested but only after one thief became "combative," officials say.
Jonathan Osorio, of Hyde Park and Alvin Mojica, of Roslindale, were arrested at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 only hours after they stole a car from an auto service business, according to the Boston Police Department.
Police had responded to a call of a car theft from the repair shop located at 601 Cummins Highway around 7:45 a.m. the same morning. The suspects broke shattered the glass front door to enter the business, stole the keys, and drove off the property, crashing through a chain link fence in the process.
Patrolling police officers saw the stolen vehicle near 745 River Street a few hours later and performed a traffic stop on the car, which was displaying improper license plates. The driver, who was later identified as 27-year-old Osorio, immediately became combative with police but was able to be restrained.
His passenger, 29-year-old Mojica, was compliant, but was found to have a stun gun in the fanny pack he was wearing across his chest.
Osorio is charged with:
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Resisting arrest
- Attaching plates
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
Mojica is charged with:
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Possession of a stun gun
- Dangerous weapon unlawfully carried
Both Osorio and Mojica will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.
