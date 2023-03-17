Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Boston Car Thieves Slap On New License Plates, Caught With Stun Gun In Fanny Pack: Police

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
The vehicle was stolen from an auto service business located at 601 Cummins Highway.
The vehicle was stolen from an auto service business located at 601 Cummins Highway. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview / Boston Police Department

A pair of car thieves were arrested but only after one thief became "combative," officials say. 

Jonathan Osorio, of Hyde Park and Alvin Mojica, of Roslindale, were arrested at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 only hours after they stole a car from an auto service business, according to the Boston Police Department. 

Police had responded to a call of a car theft from the repair shop located at 601 Cummins Highway around 7:45 a.m. the same morning. The suspects broke shattered the glass front door to enter the business, stole the keys, and drove off the property, crashing through a chain link fence in the process. 

Patrolling police officers saw the stolen vehicle near 745 River Street a few hours later and performed a traffic stop on the car, which was displaying improper license plates. The driver, who was later identified as 27-year-old Osorio, immediately became combative with police but was able to be restrained. 

His passenger, 29-year-old Mojica, was compliant, but was found to have a stun gun in the fanny pack he was wearing across his chest. 

Osorio is charged with:

  • Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
  • Resisting arrest
  • Attaching plates
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Mojica is charged with:

  • Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
  • Possession of a stun gun
  • Dangerous weapon unlawfully carried

Both Osorio and Mojica will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.