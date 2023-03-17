Boston Car Thieves Slap On New License Plates, Caught With Stun Gun In Fanny Pack: Police

A pair of car thieves were arrested but only after one thief became "combative," officials say.

Jonathan Osorio, of Hyde Park and Alvin Mojica, of Roslindale, were arrested at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 only hours after they stole a car from an auto service business, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police had responded to a call of a car theft from the repair shop located at 601 Cummins Highway around 7:45 a.m. the same morning. The suspects broke shattered the glass front door to enter the business, stole the keys, and drove off the property, crashing through a chain link fence in the process.

Patrolling police officers saw the stolen vehicle near 745 River Street a few hours later and performed a traffic stop on the car, which was displaying improper license plates. The driver, who was later identified as 27-year-old Osorio, immediately became combative with police but was able to be restrained.

His passenger, 29-year-old Mojica, was compliant, but was found to have a stun gun in the fanny pack he was wearing across his chest.

Osorio is charged with:

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Attaching plates

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Mojica is charged with:

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Possession of a stun gun

Dangerous weapon unlawfully carried

Both Osorio and Mojica will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.