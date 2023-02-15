ARRESTED: Boston's Most Wanted Nabbed On Valentine's Day: Police

Police arrested one of the seven suspects on Boston's Most Wanted List only days after releasing the updated suspect list, officials say.

Raquel Ayala, of Roxbury, was arrested around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police carried out a warrant for the 54-year-old's arrest on the following charges:

Armed robbery

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon

Malicious destruction of property

The Boston Police Department updated its Most Wanted list only a day before Ayala's arrest.

Ayala will be arraigned at Roxbury District Court.

