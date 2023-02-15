Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Storm System On Track For Region: Here's What's Coming
Police & Fire

ARRESTED: Boston's Most Wanted Nabbed On Valentine's Day: Police

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
Raquel Ayala
Raquel Ayala Photo Credit: Boston Police Department

Police arrested one of the seven suspects on Boston's Most Wanted List only days after releasing the updated suspect list, officials say. 

Raquel Ayala, of Roxbury, was arrested around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 near Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. 

Police carried out a warrant for the 54-year-old's arrest on the following charges:

  • Armed robbery
  • Assault by means of a dangerous weapon
  • Malicious destruction of property

The Boston Police Department updated its Most Wanted list only a day before Ayala's arrest. 

Ayala will be arraigned at Roxbury District Court.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.