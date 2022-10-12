91-Year-Old Woman Stabbed Multiple Times At Franklin Park In Boston: Police

Authorities are investigating after a 91-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park in Boston.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious person at 25 Playstead Road in Jamaica Plain around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Boston Police said.

The woman, believed to be Boston civil rights activist Jean McGuire, was walking in her dog in the area when she was attacked. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where she remains in stable condition, WVCB reports.

McGuire made history as the first African American female to gain a seat on the Boston School Committee at Large in 1981.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Initial investigation suggests the suspect may have been injured during the attack as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

