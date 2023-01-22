73-Year-Old Man Killed In Boston Hit-And-Run: DA's Office

Authorities are investigating after a 73-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Boston, authorities said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:35 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

The man was said to be walking and pushing a wheelchair at the time of the crash, the office reports. His identity has yet to be released.

Investigators have found the a vehicle of interest in the crash but have not made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

