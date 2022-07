50 residents and multiple pets are without a home after a 3-alarm fire ripped through a building in Roxbury, fire officials said.

Boston Fire first reported the fire at the corner of Reed and Northampton Streets at midnight on Wednesday, July 27.

Crews were able to contain the fire through a "quick aggressive attack," Boston Fire said.

No injuries were reported. No word yet on what caused the fire.

