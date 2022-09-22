26-Year-Old Shot To Death In Crowded Tauton Apartment: DA

Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old Lakeville woman who was shot and killed in a crowded Taunton apartment late Wednesday, Sept. 21, authorities said.

Colby Dowling was in the 52 Tremont Street apartment with several other people around 11 p.m. when she was shot, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said. Police received a 911 call about the shooting, but when they arrived, Dowling was already dead, officials said.

Taunton police are investigating the incident and are not releasing any other information.

