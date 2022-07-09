'We Have To Do Better': Tributes Flood For Men Fatally Shot At Dorchester Party

The recent shooting deaths of two men in Boston has spread both heartbreak and frustration among several neighboring communities.

Tefan Ivy, age 32, of Brockton, and Jermaine Daye, age 23, of Randolph, were killed in the shooting that happened near 26 Melbourne Street in Dorchester on Sunday, Sept. 4. The shooting apparently happened at a house party in the area, NBC Boston reports.

One man died at the scene while the other died at a local hospital, according to Boston Police. Their deaths have sent shockwaves through the local community, with tributes honoring both men and calling for change.

"Boston we have to do better," One Facebook user said. "These 2 souls were taken from us this morning at a party in Dorchester. Rest Easy Sherlock Unruly and Tefan Evafrass Ranchaz Ivy."

According to Ivy's Facebook, he was a Malden native who previously enlisted in the Marine Corps. Most people remembered him as someone who left a positive impact on others' lives.

"Your memories will live on, your name will still be called," one Facebook user said. "People will remember you for who u were and how u touched their lives…RIP Tefan Evafrass Ranchaz Ivy. Forever my big cuz, friend and Protector…Now my guardian angel."

Daye, who also went by the name Sherlock Unruly, was a father and "soulmate" to his fiancé. She posted a heartbreaking tribute to Daye on her Facebook saying his death happened too soon.

"You [were] never supposed to go so, and never before me," she wrote. "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, I LOVE YOU ! ❤️🥰😘😇🙏🏼 REST EASY NOW."

Several others posted tributes expressing their condolences to both families while expressing the overall devastation among the community.

So far no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

