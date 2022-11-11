Man Fatally Shot In Broad Daylight Near Dorchester Non-Profit Was Father Of 2

A man who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Boston near a local non-profit organization was a father and stepfather to several children, his family says.

Elijah Pinckney, of Dorchester, was fatally shot in the area of Harvard and Paxton Streets around 1:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Boston Police report. This is within spitting distance of Sportsman Tennis and Enrichment Center, located in Harambee Park in Dorchester.

"This is another unfortunate incident," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said regarding the shooting. "We simply have too many guns and we have gun violence that impacts our communities in tragic and unforeseen ways."

Pinckney's wife Shana said her husband was stopping at home for lunch when he was shot, WCVB reports. In addition to his wife, Pinckney leaves behind two children and five stepchildren.

"They need help in this tough time with the holiday season upon us," a GoFundMe organized on Pinckney's behalf reads. "They need our help now more than ever. Let's show our generosity and love for Elijah and his family just like he would do for anyone of us."

People can donate to the family by clicking here.

Meanwhile, the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

