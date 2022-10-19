24-Year-Old Mom Fatally Shot In Boston Was 'Gift That Never Stopped Giving'

According to her YouTube channel, Quaaneiruh Goodwyn would not leave earth without making her mark and showing what she represents.

"I am a bundle of fun and I'm always eager for a risk," it reads. "My channel will show you how I strive to become something more than what I am today."

The 24-year-old from Mattapan took the same energy she put into her music career and applied it to her other roles in life – and her friends would agree.

"You were the gift that never stopped giving. And boy, how I'm gonna miss that bright smile and beam of light personality," one friend said on Facebook. "I could actually feel your pure genuine love. You loved me for real and showed me off always!"

Unfortunately, Goodwyn was the sole victim of shooting in Dorchester that happened on Sunday, Oct. 16, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

In the following days, details about Goodwyn's life emerged. Aside from being an aspiring musician and devoted friend, Goodwyn was also a mother.

"I'm gonna do whatever to make sure your baby boy and your mom are good," her cousin wrote on Facebook. "I'm HURTING. I MISS you. I LOVE you."

"My secrets were yours and yours were mine," Goodwyn's friend continued. "Usually I'd hold back on stuff like that but with you I let it all out. I loved you THAT much. I never loved anyone like that... not a friend, family, significant other... only you."

Boston Police are still looking for a shooting suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

