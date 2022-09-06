Worcester Man Convicted Under Hobbs Act For Attempted Robbery

A Worcester man is facing up to 20 years in prison for his involvement in an attempted robbery at a South Shore business three years ago, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said.

Grace Katana, aka "King Grace," along with three others allegedly conspired to rob a glassware dealer in Rockland in March 2019, the office reports.

The group allegedly traveled from Worcester to Rockland to scope out the location before buying tools so they could break into the building, the office said.

However, their efforts were thwarted by agents actively monitoring the situation. Katana was later arrested along with Junior Melendez, Shaun Walker and Keith Johnson who all were all indicted in July 2019, the office reports.

The incident is commonly referred to as Hobbs Act robbery, which comes with the 20-year sentence along with three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Katana's sentence hearing is scheduled for October 20, the office reports.

