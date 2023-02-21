Toys Served As Cover For Trio Accused Of Smuggling Drugs Into Massachusetts

Three individuals appeared in federal court in Boston for their roles in a conspiracy that allegedly moved numerous controlled substances across the county in boxes of children's items, federal officials said.

Denise Guyette, 29, of Woonsocket, RI, Gerardo Garza, 47, of Yuma, AZ, and Nathan Boddie, 38, of Pawtucket, RI, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Friday, Feb. 17, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports.

The trio was allegedly involved in a nationwide conspiracy to traffic numerous controlled substances from Arizona to Massachusetts and elsewhere called "Operation Raising Arizona."

The operation shipped drugs across the country by hiding them in packages containing children's items like toy trucks, Halloween decorations and Disney items. Guyette, along with Garza and Boddie, led a drug trafficking organization involved with the operation, officials alleged.

"All three individuals we’ve removed from the street are accused of being prolific drug dealers who thrived on selling drugs and believed they could pull the wool over the eyes of investigators," Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta said. “The violence associated with the illegal drug trade, as illustrated by our seizure of multiple ghost guns, is a threat to our communities."

Overall, investigators seized more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine, 700 grams of fentanyl pills, multiple ghost guns, and dozens of Social Security cards, licenses and credit cards.

All three individuals, who were arrested earlier in February, could face up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million if convicted, officials said.

