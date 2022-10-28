Teenage Girls Help Nab Boston Man Caught Sticking His Penis Inside Pipe: DA

A Boston man was charged with exposing himself, among other lewd acts, in front of two 16-year-old girls last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

Boston Police responded to a school in East Boston where two teenage girls said Hamid Elalami, age 37, showed his penis while they were walking home from school after lunch, the office reports. The girls claimed to have seen Elalami put his penis inside a pipe as well.

When the girls walked away, Elalami followed them, with his penis still out. The girls took a photo of Elalami that was later used to identify him and lead to his arrest.

“These two girls deserve enormous credit for providing the information that helped police identify and arrest this suspect," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

"It’s unfortunate that they had to witness such things, but the responsible actions they took provide an excellent example of community members and law enforcement working together to address crime in our neighborhoods."

Elalami was arraigned on one count of open and gross lewdness and one count of indecent exposure on Friday, Oct. 21, the office reports.

He was ordered to report to probation twice a week, continue to follow any prescribed medication and treatment and verify any treatment and submit to a mental health evaluation. Elalami will return to court for a pre-trial hearing on November 21, the office reports.

