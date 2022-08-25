Suffolk County Woman Has State's First Case Of West Nile Virus This Year

An elderly Suffolk County woman has contracted Massachusetts' first case of the West Nile Virus, state health officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The one upside of the drought this year has been the smaller-than-normal population of mosquitos, which transmit the virus. So, the risk has been lower than usual, but health officials said this new case is a reminder that the threat isn't eliminated.

Anyone can contract West Nile virus, but people over 50 are at the highest risk for severe disease. The woman who tested positive for the virus in Suffolk County was in her 70s. Symptoms of West Nile are similar to the flu, but more severe illness is possible.

Health officials said you should use mosquito repellent with DEET in it whenever outdoors. Do not use any of those products on children 3 or younger, however. The bugs are most active from dusk until dawn, so limit your time outside during those times, doctors added.

Try to mosquito-proof your home as well. Drain any standing water around your house and overturn items that could hold liquid if it rains, health officials said. The insects lay their eggs in standing water.

There were 11 cases of the virus last year in Massachusetts.

