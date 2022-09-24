Contact Us
SpaceX Launch Baffles Skywatchers Up And Down East Coast

by David Cifarelli & Cecilia Levine
The SpaceX was captured drifting through the skies up the East Coast after its Florida launch Saturday, Sept. 24.
The SpaceX was captured drifting through the skies up the East Coast after its Florida launch Saturday, Sept. 24. Photo Credit: SpaceX/Carol Petrillo (inset)

What some first thought was a meteor making its way up the East Coast turned out to be Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 rocket sent Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida just after 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Footage of the rocket was captured about 30 minutes later in Washington DC, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The Falcon9 is SpaceX's reusable, two-stage rocket that was designed to safely transport people into Earth's orbit, according to the organization's website

