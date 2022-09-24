SpaceX Launch Baffles Skywatchers Up And Down East Coast

What some first thought was a meteor making its way up the East Coast turned out to be Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 rocket sent Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida just after 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Footage of the rocket was captured about 30 minutes later in Washington DC, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The Falcon9 is SpaceX's reusable, two-stage rocket that was designed to safely transport people into Earth's orbit, according to the organization's website.

