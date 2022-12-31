Legendary Journalist Barbara Walters, Dead At 93, Had Massachusetts Roots

The world of broadcast journalism lost one of its most trailblazing members during the last week of 2022 and while looking back at the legacy she had, it's equally important to recognize her roots.

Broadcast journalist and television personality Barbara Walters died on Friday, Dec. 30 at the age of the 93. Walters, who had a career that spawned seven decades, was best known for hosting "Today," "ABC Evening News," "20/20" and "The View."

While she appeared on several programs that often broadcasted out of New York City, Walters had humble beginnings in Massachusetts. The Emmy Award-winning anchor was born on September 25, 1929 in Boston to parents Dena and Lou Walters, according to her memoir titled "Audition."

Her father, who emigrated from London, managed the Latin Quarter nightclub in Boston during Barbara's childhood. Lou also opened the club's famous New York City location in 1942.

Barbara attended the Lawrence School in Brookline as well until she left halfway through fifth grade to move with her family to Miami Beach in 1939.

She later earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in English from Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, NY and the rest is – quite literally – history.

