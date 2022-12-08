Former Charlestown High School Student Charged With Firing Shots During Graduation

A former Charlestown High School student has been charged with firing shots nearby the school's graduation ceremony earlier this year, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

Djeison Resende, age 21, of Brockton is being held without bail and awaiting a dangerousness hearing after appearing in court on several charges on Thursday, Aug. 12, the office reports.

The charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, stem from a shooting that happened near Charlestown High School on June 13.

Boston Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Walford Way and Polk Street just before 4 p.m., as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Responding officers found damage to two parked cars as well as a bullet that went through an apartment building, the DA's office reports. While no injuries were reported, the incident did send those attending the graduation into a panic.

“This assault on the community occurred amid a series of brazen, daylight shootings that terrorized residents," DA Kevin Hayden said. "Our communities and our young people should never be subjected to the type of trauma and terror that this shooting inflicted."

Prosecutors told the court that Resende was with two other people when they encountered a group of about eight individuals. Within three minutes of meeting each other, members of Resende's group opened fire on the larger group, the office reports.

Resende's actions were captured on surveillance footage and multiple doorbell cameras that investigators used to identify him as a potential suspect.

A search of Resende's home uncovered a 9mm Glock 26 semi-automatic firearm, which matched the ballistic evidence at the shooting's location, the office said.

A subsequent search also revealed a Charlestown High School student ID with Resende's name, the office added. Resende will return to court on Sept. 12, the office said.

