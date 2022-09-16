Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Here's When Massachusetts Will Start Returning $2.94 Billion To Taxpayers
News

Federal Suit Filed Against Boston's Mission Hill School Months After Explosive Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Mission Hill School
Mission Hill School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Boston's Mission Hill K-8 school is facing a federal lawsuit from two parents accusing school officials and the city of failing to report and address instances of bullying, NBC10 reports.

The Jamaica Plain school closed in June after a scathing report released the findings of a six-month investigation: The program failed to protect students from abuse and sexual misconduct and bullying for years. 

The newly-filed lawsuit accuses the former principal of discouraging students from reporting abuse — physical and sexual — and failing to follow civil and disability laws, NBC10 says. The suit also alleges teachers protected aggressors, according to NBC10. Mission Hill attorneys declined comment to the outlet.

Click here for more from NBC10.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.