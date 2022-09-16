Federal Suit Filed Against Boston's Mission Hill School Months After Explosive Report

Boston's Mission Hill K-8 school is facing a federal lawsuit from two parents accusing school officials and the city of failing to report and address instances of bullying, NBC10 reports.

The Jamaica Plain school closed in June after a scathing report released the findings of a six-month investigation: The program failed to protect students from abuse and sexual misconduct and bullying for years.

The newly-filed lawsuit accuses the former principal of discouraging students from reporting abuse — physical and sexual — and failing to follow civil and disability laws, NBC10 says. The suit also alleges teachers protected aggressors, according to NBC10. Mission Hill attorneys declined comment to the outlet.

