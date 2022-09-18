Double 'Storrowing' In Westfield, West Springfield Leads To $2M Lawsuit: Court Docs

The beginning of every month brings with it a clean game board for nearly every Bostonian's favorite game: Storrowing.

When will a trucker or new-to-town U-Haul driver misjudge the height of the overpasses on Storrow Drive and crash into one? It's such a common phenomenon that all car-bridge collisions in and around Boston are called "Storrowing."

One upstate New York man pulled off the rare feat of a double storrowing in 2019 and now faces a nearly $2 million lawsuit from the State Attorney General's Office to pay to fix the bridges he reportedly hit, a news report claims.

State officials want Joseph Quill, of Esperance, NY, to pay $1.85 million to cover the cost of repairs from two storrowing incident, court records show.

Universal Hub reported that state leaders are suing Quill after he crashed into the Birnie Avenue overpass in West Springfield on I-90 and Southampton Street overpass in Westfield a few miles down the highway.

Authorities said Quill caused "substantial" damage to the bridges when the excavator he was hauling on a flatbed truck smashed into them.

Court documents say Quill lowered the excavator's boom after the first hit but not low enough to clear the second bridge. The heavy machinery fell off the truck when Quill pulled over to adjust the arm again, the document says.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.