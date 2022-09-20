Dorchester Man Caught Carrying Over 30 Grams Of Cocaine Placed On $25K Bail

A Dorchester man was placed on $25,000 bail after he was charged with trafficking over 30 grams of cocaine and 10 grams of heroin, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

Michael Johnson was arrested while driving with a suspended license at South Bay Mall around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, Boston Police report. Officers seized 37 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of heroin, three oxycodone pills and $234 in cash.

Johnson appeared in South Boston District Court on charges of trafficking cocaine 36-100 grams, possession with intent to distribute and operating a vehicle with a suspended license, the office reports.

Johnson has been convicted for dealing drugs in the past, the office reports. He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 19.

