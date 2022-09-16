Contact Us
Case Worker Attacked By Detainee At Suffolk County Jail

David Cifarelli
Suffolk County Sheriff's Office
Photo Credit: Google Maps

A case worker was attacked by a detainee at Suffolk County Jail, a spokesperson with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Daily Voice. 

The attack happened during a "routine session" on Thursday, Sept, 15, the spokesperson said. Officers quickly jumped in to help the worker, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Department will be pressing criminal charges against the detainee, the spokesperson added. No other information was released. 

