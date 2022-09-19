Boston Neo-Nazi Group Founder Back In Court As DA's Civil Rights Team Ramps Up Prosecutions

The founder of a Boston-based Neo-Nazi group plans to serve as his own attorney in his trial for allegedly fighting outside of a Drag Queen Story Hour event earlier this summer, authorities said.

Chris Hood, 23, who started the National Social Club 131, returned to court on Monday, Sept. 19, for a pre-trial hearing, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Hood's group protested the event in Jamaica Plains on July 23, where they held signs that called the drag queens "pedo scum" and marched in the streets. Police said Hood got into a brawl with counter-protesters outside the Loring Greenough House event.

Investigators also said NSC-131 hung signs anti-semitic signs on overpasses in Saugus and Danvers that blamed Jewish people for the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

The trial is one of several the Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden's expanded Civil Rights team is undertaking in the hopes of pushing back against the rise of hate crimes. Their list of cases is growing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.